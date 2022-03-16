Andre Perry on why Black homes are under-appraised
Research shows Rochester under-appraises homes owned by African Americans by 65 percent. According to the Community Design Center Rochester, that’s the second highest percentage in the country.
How can we ensure homeownership is accessible for everyone? It’s a question Andre Perry will address during the next Reshaping Rochester lecture through the Community Design Center. Perry is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute. We preview his event with our guests:
- Andre Perry, Ph.D., senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, and author of “Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities"
- Lanie Bittner, president of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc., and associate broker at RE/MAX Plus