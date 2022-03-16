© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Andre Perry on why Black homes are under-appraised

Published March 16, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT
Lanie Bittner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Lanie Bittner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Research shows Rochester under-appraises homes owned by African Americans by 65 percent. According to the Community Design Center Rochester, that’s the second highest percentage in the country.

How can we ensure homeownership is accessible for everyone? It’s a question Andre Perry will address during the next Reshaping Rochester lecture through the Community Design Center. Perry is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute. We preview his event with our guests:

  • Andre Perry, Ph.D., senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, and author of “Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities"
  • Lanie Bittner, president of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc., and associate broker at RE/MAX Plus
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
