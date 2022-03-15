© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Journalist Justin Murphy on his new book, "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger"

Published March 15, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
"Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger" Cover
Cornell University Press
"Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger" Cover
Journalist Justin Murphy joins us to discuss his new book, "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York." The book is an exhaustive tour through the history of racist and intentional policy designed to keep, at first, Black students out of Rochester's schools. Eventually, the policies shifted to entrench the division of white and Black students, wherever they were.

Murphy's research uncovers shocking and tragic stories from the first half of the 19th century, all the way to present-day Rochester. He offers ideas about what might change the state of schools, but he starts with the need to speak honestly about segregation and racism. Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
