Journalist Justin Murphy on his new book, "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger"

Journalist Justin Murphy joins us to discuss his new book, "Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York." The book is an exhaustive tour through the history of racist and intentional policy designed to keep, at first, Black students out of Rochester's schools. Eventually, the policies shifted to entrench the division of white and Black students, wherever they were.

Murphy's research uncovers shocking and tragic stories from the first half of the 19th century, all the way to present-day Rochester. He offers ideas about what might change the state of schools, but he starts with the need to speak honestly about segregation and racism. Our guest:

