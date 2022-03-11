© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How can we care for our mental health during times of international crisis?

Published March 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST
Jaime Elizabeth Blackmon and Eric Caine appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Jaime Elizabeth Blackmon and Eric Caine appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 11, 2022.
How can we care for our mental health during times of international crisis? The experts help us understand how to process stressors, thoughts, and emotions. Our guests:

  • Jaime Elizabeth Blackmon, psychology intern at Rochester Regional Health, and doctoral candidate at the University of Connecticut
  • Eric Caine, M.D., former chair and professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
