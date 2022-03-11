How can we care for our mental health during times of international crisis?
How can we care for our mental health during times of international crisis? The experts help us understand how to process stressors, thoughts, and emotions. Our guests:
- Jaime Elizabeth Blackmon, psychology intern at Rochester Regional Health, and doctoral candidate at the University of Connecticut
- Eric Caine, M.D., former chair and professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center