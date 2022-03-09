Discussing access to maternal mental health care in New York State

Some local state lawmakers say new mothers need better access to mental health resources. State Senator Samra Brouk is working on a package of legislation related to maternal mental health. We talk with her and with Assemblymember Sarah Clark about how the legislation would work and why they think it's needed now. We also hear from a local mother, who shares the mental health challenges she and women she's worked with have faced as new moms, and we talk with a medical expert who shares the latest in treatment and research. Our guests:



NYS Senator Samra Brouk, District 55

NYS Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Kristen Garzone, mother and founder of the Believe KNT Foundation, Inc.

Eva Pressman, M.D., chair and Henry A. Thiede Professor of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center