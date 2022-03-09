© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing access to maternal mental health care in New York State

Published March 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
Stock photo pregnant woman
WavebreakMediaMicro
/
stock.adobe.com
A new package of legislation is aiming to make mental health resources more accessible and efficient for underserved mothers in New York state.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Some local state lawmakers say new mothers need better access to mental health resources. State Senator Samra Brouk is working on a package of legislation related to maternal mental health. We talk with her and with Assemblymember Sarah Clark about how the legislation would work and why they think it's needed now. We also hear from a local mother, who shares the mental health challenges she and women she's worked with have faced as new moms, and we talk with a medical expert who shares the latest in treatment and research. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein