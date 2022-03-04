People and organizations making positive change in Rochester, part 1
We feature a number of the people and organizations making positive change and helping others in the Rochester community. When we turned to social media for suggestions, we were flooded with feedback. In this first in what will be a series of conversations, we talk about all the good happening in Rochester. Our guests:
- Tim Hickey, founder of Respect and Be Kind
- Mike Evans, executive director of the South East Area Coalition (SEAC)
- Amanda DeFisher, board member and development chair for Recovery All Ways
- Ben Werzinger, co-founder of EatUp
- Matt Present, founder of the Rochester chapter of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
- Earl Johnston, founding member and volunteer for Roc Mutual Aid
- Alyssa Belasco, admin board member for 100 Women Who Care Rochester
- Mawia Elawad, member of the executive team for Barakah Muslim Charity
- Amy Breitenborn, member of the board of directors for SPIRITNYS