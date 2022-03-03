Local pediatricians on the latest with COVID-19 and children
The mask mandate has been lifted for schools in New York State, but children under five still cannot be vaccinated. Meanwhile, there remains a large disparity in vaccination rates between eligible adults and eligible children. Why?
We talk with local pediatricians about the state of COVID-19 in kids, including vaccines, masking, and more. Our guests:
- Mary Caserta, M.D., professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases, at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Tina Sosa, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics and pediatric hospitalist at the University of Rochester Medical Center