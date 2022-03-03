© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Local pediatricians on the latest with COVID-19 and children

Published March 3, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST
The mask mandate has been lifted for schools in New York State, but children under five still cannot be vaccinated. Meanwhile, there remains a large disparity in vaccination rates between eligible adults and eligible children. Why?

We talk with local pediatricians about the state of COVID-19 in kids, including vaccines, masking, and more. Our guests:

  • Mary Caserta, M.D., professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases, at the University of Rochester Medical Center 
  • Tina Sosa, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics and pediatric hospitalist at the University of Rochester Medical Center 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
