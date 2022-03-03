Can Earth use its intelligence to sustain its future?
Is Earth "smart?" It's a question astrophysicist Adam Frank and colleagues have been exploring over the past couple years. They define planetary intelligence as life's collective response to changes in the state of the entire planet. With that in mind, can Earth use its intelligence to sustain itself as it faces threats like climate change? We discuss the question and our guests' piece in the Atlantic Monthly.
Our guests:
- Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester, and author of numerous books including "Light of the Stars: Alien Worlds and the Fate of the Earth"
- David Grinspoon, senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute, and author of numerous books including "Earth in Human Hands: Shaping Our Planet's Future"