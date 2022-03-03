© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Can Earth use its intelligence to sustain its future?

Published March 3, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
Is Earth "smart?" It's a question astrophysicist Adam Frank and colleagues have been exploring over the past couple years. They define planetary intelligence as life's collective response to changes in the state of the entire planet. With that in mind, can Earth use its intelligence to sustain itself as it faces threats like climate change? We discuss the question and our guests' piece in the Atlantic Monthly.

Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester, and author of numerous books including "Light of the Stars: Alien Worlds and the Fate of the Earth" 
  • David Grinspoon, senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute, and author of numerous books including "Earth in Human Hands: Shaping Our Planet's Future" 
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
