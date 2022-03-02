© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Jumaane Williams on his run for New York State Governor

Published March 2, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Jumaane Williams appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is a Democrat running for New York State Governor. He's a former member of New York City Council who ran against current Governor Kathy Hochul for Lt. Governor in 2018. Williams describes himself as a Democratic socialist and is offering himself as a challenge to Hochul on the left. He is in Rochester this week to kick off a statewide petitioning campaign to get him on the primary ballot.

We talk with him and his running mate, Ana María Archila, about their platform and priorities for office. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
