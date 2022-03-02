Jumaane Williams on his run for New York State Governor

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is a Democrat running for New York State Governor. He's a former member of New York City Council who ran against current Governor Kathy Hochul for Lt. Governor in 2018. Williams describes himself as a Democratic socialist and is offering himself as a challenge to Hochul on the left. He is in Rochester this week to kick off a statewide petitioning campaign to get him on the primary ballot.

We talk with him and his running mate, Ana María Archila, about their platform and priorities for office. Our guests:

