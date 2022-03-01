Discussing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill
The state of Florida is debating a piece of legislation that has come to be known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. It would limit what could be taught or discussed in classrooms about LGBTQ identity and health. In Texas, Republican leadership has issued orders that compare gender-affirming surgery to child abuse.
Years after the Supreme Court's recognition of equal marriage, the LGBTQ community says that progress continues to be unsteady and threatened. Our guests discuss it:
- Kelly Clark, Ph.D., independent trainer and consultant
- Scott Fearing, organization development specialist in the HR Office of Learning and Organizational Development at the University of Rochester
- Katherine Greenberg, M.D., associate dean for equity and inclusion, vice chair of diversity and culture development in the Department of Pediatrics, and director of gender health services in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
- Sarah Mueller, freelance reporter for WFSU Public Media