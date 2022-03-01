© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Discussing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill

Published March 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST
Katherine Greenberg and Scott Fearing on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Katherine Greenberg and Scott Fearing on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The state of Florida is debating a piece of legislation that has come to be known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. It would limit what could be taught or discussed in classrooms about LGBTQ identity and health. In Texas, Republican leadership has issued orders that compare gender-affirming surgery to child abuse.

Years after the Supreme Court's recognition of equal marriage, the LGBTQ community says that progress continues to be unsteady and threatened. Our guests discuss it:

  • Kelly Clark, Ph.D., independent trainer and consultant
  • Scott Fearing, organization development specialist in the HR Office of Learning and Organizational Development at the University of Rochester
  • Katherine Greenberg, M.D., associate dean for equity and inclusion, vice chair of diversity and culture development in the Department of Pediatrics, and director of gender health services in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry
  • Sarah Mueller, freelance reporter for WFSU Public Media
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein