Discussing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill

The state of Florida is debating a piece of legislation that has come to be known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. It would limit what could be taught or discussed in classrooms about LGBTQ identity and health. In Texas, Republican leadership has issued orders that compare gender-affirming surgery to child abuse.

Years after the Supreme Court's recognition of equal marriage, the LGBTQ community says that progress continues to be unsteady and threatened. Our guests discuss it:

