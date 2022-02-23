Discussing the challenges faced by women in craft brewing

Fewer than ten percent of Americans in craft brewing are women. The Washington Post reports they have faced harassment and discrimination in the industry. A new festival is designed to focus on supporting women in beer, and bringing more women in the industry. It's called "Brave Brews: Celebrating Women in Craft Beverage." We discuss what it's all about with our guests:



Dawn Schulz, owner and CEO of Prison City Brewing

Courtney Rae Kasper, visitor experience manager for the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center

Jen Newman, CEO of Young Lion Brewing Company