Understanding adult A.D.H.D.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or A.D.H.D., is one of the most common mental health disorders. According to the World Federation of A.D.H.D., it occurs in nearly 6 percent of children and 2.5 percent of adults. The common discourse about the disorder centers around children, but as the New York Times reports, a growing number of adults are wondering if symptoms they have -- such as a lack of focus or disorganization -- are tied to A.D.H.D. According to the Times, "The Attention Deficit Disorder Association, an organization founded in 1990 for adults with A.D.H.D., saw its membership nearly double between 2019 and 2021."

This hour, our guests help us understand adult A.D.H.D., and they share their experiences with the disorder. Our guests:

