© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Understanding adult A.D.H.D.

Published February 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST
Bev Bauman and Jaime Elizabeth Blackmon on Connections on Thursday, February 17, 2022
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Bev Bauman and Jaime Elizabeth Blackmon on Connections on Thursday, February 17, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or A.D.H.D., is one of the most common mental health disorders. According to the World Federation of A.D.H.D., it occurs in nearly 6 percent of children and 2.5 percent of adults. The common discourse about the disorder centers around children, but as the New York Times reports, a growing number of adults are wondering if symptoms they have -- such as a lack of focus or disorganization -- are tied to A.D.H.D. According to the Times, "The Attention Deficit Disorder Association, an organization founded in 1990 for adults with A.D.H.D., saw its membership nearly double between 2019 and 2021."

This hour, our guests help us understand adult A.D.H.D., and they share their experiences with the disorder. Our guests:

  • Jaime Elizabeth Blackmon, psychology intern at Rochester Regional Health, and doctoral candidate at the University of Connecticut
  • Bev Bauman, early childhood educator who was diagnosed with A.D.H.D. this year
  • Emily Hessney Lynch, writer and owner of Serve Me the Sky Digital who was diagnosed with A.D.H.D. last year
  • David Mowry, attorney who was diagnosed with A.D.H.D. approximately two years ago
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein