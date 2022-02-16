Reshaping Rochester - What is an "ideal" city?

What does it mean for a city or community to be "ideal?" We're joined by urbanist and former Pasadena mayor Rick Cole who helps answer that question through the lens of new urbanism. It's a preview of his upcoming presentation for the Community Design Center Rochester's Reshaping Rochester event. Our guests:



Rick Cole, former mayor of Pasadena, California, and executive director of the Congress for the New Urbanism

Howard Decker, board member for the Community Design Center Rochester, architect, and urbanist