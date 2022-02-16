© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Reshaping Rochester - What is an "ideal" city?

Published February 16, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST
Howard Decker appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Howard Decker appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
What does it mean for a city or community to be "ideal?" We're joined by urbanist and former Pasadena mayor Rick Cole who helps answer that question through the lens of new urbanism. It's a preview of his upcoming presentation for the Community Design Center Rochester's Reshaping Rochester event. Our guests:

  • Rick Cole, former mayor of Pasadena, California, and executive director of the Congress for the New Urbanism
  • Howard Decker, board member for the Community Design Center Rochester, architect, and urbanist
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
