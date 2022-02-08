© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Black women: Often leading, often forgotten

Published February 8, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST
Michelle Daniels and Bri Milon on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Michelle Daniels and Bri Milon on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Out of 115 U.S. Supreme Court justices, only five have been women. None have been Black women. President Biden has the opportunity to change that. It has been a long time coming, but that's nothing new for Black women, who are accustomed to being held out of the spotlight. In a city that is proud to be the home of Frederick Douglass, how many Rochestarians know the names Rosetta and Anna Murray Douglass?

We discuss the overlapping threads of those two women and women like Judge Katanji Brown Jackson. Our guests:

  • Michelle Daniels, executive director of the Daniels Democracy Community Foundation
  • Brianna Milon, local media professional, WXIR radio host, and blogger for 540 West Main who is moderating a 540 West Main event highlighting the work of Rosetta and Anna Murray Douglass
  • Natalie Ann Knott, local attorney
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein