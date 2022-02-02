The latest on the electric vehicle market and charging technology

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office says Detroit will have the first electric vehicle charging road in the U.S. by 2023. Could that set a precedent for other states? Meanwhile, Ford is planning a major reorganization and boosting its spending around electric vehicles (EVs) by $20 billion. What's the latest on EVs and EV technology? We talk about it with our guests:



Ward Graham, civil engineer, technology enthusiast, and EV owner and enthusiast who will be leading a presentation about EVs during an upcoming event at the Brighton Memorial Library

John Love, president of Bob Johnson Chevrolet

Mike Moser, president and owner of Moser Services Group, LLC, which operates two EV-charging related entities, EV Charge Solutions and PowerCharge

Amanda Diedrich, EV owner