Connections

The latest on the electric vehicle market and charging technology

Published February 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST
An electric vehicle is plugged in for a charge at stations in a Walmart parking lot in Duarte, Calif.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office says Detroit will have the first electric vehicle charging road in the U.S. by 2023. Could that set a precedent for other states? Meanwhile, Ford is planning a major reorganization and boosting its spending around electric vehicles (EVs) by $20 billion. What's the latest on EVs and EV technology? We talk about it with our guests:

  • Ward Graham, civil engineer, technology enthusiast, and EV owner and enthusiast who will be leading a presentation about EVs during an upcoming event at the Brighton Memorial Library
  • John Love, president of Bob Johnson Chevrolet
  • Mike Moser, president and owner of Moser Services Group, LLC, which operates two EV-charging related entities, EV Charge Solutions and PowerCharge
  • Amanda Diedrich, EV owner
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
