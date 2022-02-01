What are NFTs?

Justin Bieber made headlines when he spent $1.3 million on a drawing of a bored ape. It was news because it was not exactly a traditional piece of art; it was a non-fungible token, or an NFT. Most of us have no idea what that really means, or why anyone would spend so much money -- in this case, cryptocurrency -- on it. So, what exactly is an NFT? Is it a strange and passing fad, or is it the future? And if you own one, what can you do with it? Our guests explain:



Gary Palmer, Jr., CEO and co-founder of Minting Coins and Hyperwave Marketing

Dan Verno, NFT collector, creator, and enthusiast