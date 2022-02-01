© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

What are NFTs?

Published February 1, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST
Dan Verno appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Emmarae Stein
/
WXXI News
Dan Verno appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Justin Bieber made headlines when he spent $1.3 million on a drawing of a bored ape. It was news because it was not exactly a traditional piece of art; it was a non-fungible token, or an NFT. Most of us have no idea what that really means, or why anyone would spend so much money -- in this case, cryptocurrency -- on it. So, what exactly is an NFT? Is it a strange and passing fad, or is it the future? And if you own one, what can you do with it? Our guests explain:

  • Gary Palmer, Jr., CEO and co-founder of Minting Coins and Hyperwave Marketing
  • Dan Verno, NFT collector, creator, and enthusiast
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein