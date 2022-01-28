© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Miguel Meléndez and Mary Lupien on priorities for Rochester City Council in 2022

Published January 28, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST
Miguel Melendez and Mary Lupien
Earlier this month, Rochester City Council members Miguel Meléndez and Mary Lupien were elected to leadership positions -- Meléndez as president and Lupien as vice president. We sit down with them to discuss their priorities for Council this year, and the state of a number of issues in Rochester.

Our guests:

