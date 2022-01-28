© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Dialogue on Disability — Devin's story and the Self-Direction program

Published January 28, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST
Devin Hamilton and Alexis Pena appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 28, 2022.
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Devin Hamilton and Alexis Pena appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, January 28, 2022.
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We continue our conversations about issues related to inclusion during Dialogue on Disability Week. Devin Hamilton was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was three years old. While a student at RIT, he enrolled in the Self-Direction program through New York State. Self-Direction enables individuals with developmental disabilities to make decisions for themselves about the supports and services they need.

We talk with Devin about the choices he's made and how the program benefits him and the larger community. Our guests:

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week -- a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Tags

ConnectionsInclusion Desk
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein