Newly-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioners on their time on the job

Published January 27, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST
James Patterson and Camille Simmons on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
It's been called the most thankless job in politics: school board member. That might be particularly true in Rochester, where the school board has been mired by infighting and dysfunction.

We sit down with the two newest members, recently elected, on how they see this moment during the pandemic, and how they're trying to build bridges on a board that often burns them. Our guests:

