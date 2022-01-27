Newly-elected Rochester City School Board Commissioners on their time on the job
It's been called the most thankless job in politics: school board member. That might be particularly true in Rochester, where the school board has been mired by infighting and dysfunction.
We sit down with the two newest members, recently elected, on how they see this moment during the pandemic, and how they're trying to build bridges on a board that often burns them. Our guests:
- Camille Simmons, Rochester City School Board Commissioner
- James Patterson, Rochester City School Board Commissioner