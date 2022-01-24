What did this playoff run mean for the Bills?

Despite a devastating playoff loss, the Buffalo Bills have captured the hearts of fans in Western New York. And now the team's owners are better positioned to close the deal on a new stadium that could cost around a billion dollars. Taxpayers will be asked to heavily support the construction. We discuss the Bills and their future with our guests:



Scott Pitoniak, journalist and author

James Brown, audio producer for USA Today, and massive Bills fan

Thad Brown, sports anchor for WROC-TV