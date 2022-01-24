© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

What did this playoff run mean for the Bills?

January 24, 2022
Despite a devastating playoff loss, the Buffalo Bills have captured the hearts of fans in Western New York. And now the team's owners are better positioned to close the deal on a new stadium that could cost around a billion dollars. Taxpayers will be asked to heavily support the construction. We discuss the Bills and their future with our guests:

  • Scott Pitoniak, journalist and author
  • James Brown, audio producer for USA Today, and massive Bills fan
  • Thad Brown, sports anchor for WROC-TV
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
