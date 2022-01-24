Dialogue on Disability - Dr. Joel Shamaskin on living with ALS

Dr. Joel Shamaskin is a retired physician living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. He was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2016. Since then, he has worked to learn about his disease both to plan for his own needs and to help others diagnosed with ALS. He joins us to discuss his story, what he wants medical professionals and community members to know about ALS, and we talk about what he and other advocates want to see in the way of technology, policy, and more when it comes to assisting people with ALS. Our guests:



Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS

Elizabeth Krisanda, executive director, the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week -- a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies -- in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.