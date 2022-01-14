© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Understanding indoor air quality issues during the pandemic

Published January 14, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
What have we learned about indoor air quality during the pandemic? A Pittsford parent put together an experiment in his child's classroom to measure air circulation. He recently published his results, which indicate that the air circulation does not meet certain health standards. The district disagrees.

But air scientists have indicated that schools can generally do more to improve air flow. We wade into the science with our guests:

  • Drew Sanderson, Pittsford parent
  • Andy Weidert, vice president of business development at Stark Tech
  • Alex Huffman, aerosol scientist, and professor in the Chemistry Department of the University of Denver
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
