Understanding indoor air quality issues during the pandemic
What have we learned about indoor air quality during the pandemic? A Pittsford parent put together an experiment in his child's classroom to measure air circulation. He recently published his results, which indicate that the air circulation does not meet certain health standards. The district disagrees.
But air scientists have indicated that schools can generally do more to improve air flow. We wade into the science with our guests:
- Drew Sanderson, Pittsford parent
- Andy Weidert, vice president of business development at Stark Tech
- Alex Huffman, aerosol scientist, and professor in the Chemistry Department of the University of Denver