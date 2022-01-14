© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Tenants' rights activists respond to the apartment building fire in the Bronx

Published January 14, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST
winter-1396585.jpg
Jan Zabroda
/
freeimages.com
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Tenants' rights groups are speaking out after a fire killed 17 people in an apartment building in the Bronx. The fire started from a space heater, and a malfunction with safety doors caused smoke to travel throughout the building. It was the city's deadliest fire in more than three decades. Local activists say unless heating and maintenance issues are addressed in local buildings, they are concerned about similar tragedies.

This hour, we discuss the changes they'd like to see. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein