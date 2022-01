Nearly two years into the pandemic, many of us are struggling with what to wear when we leave our homes. COVID has upended our closets, and we may never think of "dressing up" the same again. Our guests weigh in on what this means:



Hélène Biandudi Hofer, founder of HBH Enterprises Media, and co-founder of Good Conflict

Joanna Carroll, owner and founder of The Op Shop

Racquel Stephen, health reporter for WXXI News, and fashion enthusiast