State Assemblymembers on their 2022 legislative priorities
What do local members of the New York State Legislature think of Governor Hochul's State of the State address? This hour, we're joined by Rochester's State Assembly delegation to discuss their reactions to the address, and to hear about their legislative priorities for 2022. Our guests:
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138
- Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135
- Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
- Assemblymember Demond Meeks, District 137