© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

State Assemblymembers on their 2022 legislative priorities

Published January 7, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST
legis_special_session_ny_now.jpg
Dan Clark
/
New York NOW
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What do local members of the New York State Legislature think of Governor Hochul's State of the State address? This hour, we're joined by Rochester's State Assembly delegation to discuss their reactions to the address, and to hear about their legislative priorities for 2022. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein