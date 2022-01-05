Remembering the life and legacy of Tim Mains
A distinguished educator and former member of Rochester City Council has died. The community is mourning the passing of Tim Mains, the first openly gay man in New York State to be elected to public office.
This hour, we remember Mains' life and legacy. Our guests are his former colleagues and friends:
- Eve Elzenga, former legislative aide to Tim Mains
- Carolee Conklin, former Rochester City Clerk, and former member of Rochester City Council
- Bill Prichard, former colleague of Tim Mains at Rochester City Council, and former legislative aide
- Tim Macaluso, former staff writer for CITY Magazine