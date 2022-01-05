© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Remembering the life and legacy of Tim Mains

Published January 5, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST
Tim Mains
CITY Magazine/file photo
/
Former Rochester City Councilmember and city school district official, Tim Mains
A distinguished educator and former member of Rochester City Council has died. The community is mourning the passing of Tim Mains, the first openly gay man in New York State to be elected to public office.

This hour, we remember Mains' life and legacy. Our guests are his former colleagues and friends:

  • Eve Elzenga, former legislative aide to Tim Mains
  • Carolee Conklin, former Rochester City Clerk, and former member of Rochester City Council
  • Bill Prichard, former colleague of Tim Mains at Rochester City Council, and former legislative aide
  • Tim Macaluso, former staff writer for CITY Magazine
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
