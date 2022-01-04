© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

How climate change is taught in culturally-conservative communities

Published January 4, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST
An illustration of the earth melting into a puddle of water
uswateralliance.org
/
An illustration of the earth melting into a puddle of water
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Teaching about climate change is different in rural America. Researchers set out to learn what kinds of approaches are more effective in culturally-conservative communities.

We talk to them about what they learned. Our guests:

  • Kevin Meuwissen, associate professor (clinical) and chair of teaching and curriculum at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
  • Joseph Henderson, lecturer in the Environment and Society Department at Paul Smith’s College, and co-editor of "Teaching Climate Change in the United States"
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein