How climate change is taught in culturally-conservative communities
Teaching about climate change is different in rural America. Researchers set out to learn what kinds of approaches are more effective in culturally-conservative communities.
We talk to them about what they learned. Our guests:
- Kevin Meuwissen, associate professor (clinical) and chair of teaching and curriculum at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
- Joseph Henderson, lecturer in the Environment and Society Department at Paul Smith’s College, and co-editor of "Teaching Climate Change in the United States"