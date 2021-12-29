An update on the state of the housing market
The housing market did not seem to slow down much in 2021, despite a number of factors that would seem to forecast a cooling off. In Rochester, sellers still had the upper hand. In 2022, there are more indications that a plateau could finally be arriving in western New York. Home construction is up; the housing stock is changing.
What will this mean for home buyers and sellers? Have sellers missed their best window? We discuss it with our guests:
- Matthew Denker, owner of and developer with LBLD Living
- Lanie Bittner, president of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc., and associate broker at RE/MAX Plus
- Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc.