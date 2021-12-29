© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

An update on the state of the housing market

Published December 29, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST
The housing market did not seem to slow down much in 2021, despite a number of factors that would seem to forecast a cooling off. In Rochester, sellers still had the upper hand. In 2022, there are more indications that a plateau could finally be arriving in western New York. Home construction is up; the housing stock is changing.

What will this mean for home buyers and sellers? Have sellers missed their best window? We discuss it with our guests:

