Connections

Astrophysicist Adam Frank on the scientific requirements for aliens to reach our atmosphere

Published December 28, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST
University of Rochester professor and astrophysicist, Adam Frank.
Adam Frank
University of Rochester professor and astrophysicist, Adam Frank.
Astrophysicist Adam Frank joins us to discuss the scientific requirements for aliens to reach our atmosphere. You might have read that UFOs are all the rage lately, and that has Frank wondering: if those blips on radar are truly aliens in our skies, what technology did they create to get here? What can we learn from that, as we think about colonizing the stars in the future?

We also discuss news about exoplanets and more. Frank is the co-author of the 13.8 science series on the Big Think website. Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
