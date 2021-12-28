Astrophysicist Adam Frank on the scientific requirements for aliens to reach our atmosphere

Astrophysicist Adam Frank joins us to discuss the scientific requirements for aliens to reach our atmosphere. You might have read that UFOs are all the rage lately, and that has Frank wondering: if those blips on radar are truly aliens in our skies, what technology did they create to get here? What can we learn from that, as we think about colonizing the stars in the future?

We also discuss news about exoplanets and more. Frank is the co-author of the 13.8 science series on the Big Think website. Our guest: