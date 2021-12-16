© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Tips for recycling around the holidays

Published December 16, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST
Tina Stephens and Mike Garland with Evan Dawson on "Connections" on December 16, 2021
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Tina Stephens and Mike Garland with Evan Dawson on "Connections" on December 16, 2021
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The holiday season brings joy, warmth, and...trash! According to Monroe County leaders, residents generate the highest amount of trash and recycling between November and February each year. The county recently sent an email to residents with guidelines for recycling during the season.

This hour, we discuss what can be recycled and how, and we take a look at local recycling efforts. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
See stories by Emmarae Stein