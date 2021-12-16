Tips for recycling around the holidays
The holiday season brings joy, warmth, and...trash! According to Monroe County leaders, residents generate the highest amount of trash and recycling between November and February each year. The county recently sent an email to residents with guidelines for recycling during the season.
This hour, we discuss what can be recycled and how, and we take a look at local recycling efforts. Our guests:
- Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
- Tina Stephens, education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services