Who teaches local history and how is it taught?
This country is engaged in a heated ongoing debate over who teaches American history, and what exactly is taught. To that end, SUNY Geneseo has some ambitious ideas about how to help local historians teach American history tied to the country's 250th anniversary.
The center wants to place students alongside town historians to help tell a full, rich story about this country's founding, its ideals, its actions, and how it has changed. Our guests:
- Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo
- Joel Helfrich, incoming director of the Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo