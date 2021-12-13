© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Who teaches local history and how is it taught?

Published December 13, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST
Megan Mack
/
Megan Mack
This country is engaged in a heated ongoing debate over who teaches American history, and what exactly is taught. To that end, SUNY Geneseo has some ambitious ideas about how to help local historians teach American history tied to the country's 250th anniversary.

The center wants to place students alongside town historians to help tell a full, rich story about this country's founding, its ideals, its actions, and how it has changed. Our guests:

  • Michael Oberg, distinguished professor of history and director of the Geneseo Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo
  • Joel Helfrich, incoming director of the Center for Local and Municipal History at SUNY Geneseo
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
