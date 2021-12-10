© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

How the START Act will impact human trafficking survivors

Published December 10, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST
New York State has passed the START Act. It stands for Survivors of Trafficking Attaining Relief Together.

We talk with human trafficking survivors about how the law will alleviate barriers to them getting a fresh start. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
