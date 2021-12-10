How the START Act will impact human trafficking survivors
New York State has passed the START Act. It stands for Survivors of Trafficking Attaining Relief Together.
We talk with human trafficking survivors about how the law will alleviate barriers to them getting a fresh start. Our guests:
- Melanie Blow, founder of the Rochester Regional Coalition Against Human Trafficking, and COO of the Stop Abuse Campaign
- Senator Jessica Ramos, sponsor of the START Act
- Laura Mullen, human trafficking survivor
- Ricky, sex trafficking survivor