Understanding laws related to marijuana dispensaries and lounges
The village of Brockport voted yes on marijuana businesses this week, giving the green light to both dispensaries and consumption sites. Gates recently voted no, as did the Sweden Town Board. Other towns and villages have until the end of this year to opt out, and legal weed is coming in 2022.
Our guests discuss the various directions that individual municipalities can go. Our guests:
- Jeremy Moule, editor of CITY Magazine
- Karen Tobin, founder and executive who hopes to open a marijuana dispensary in Sweden
- John Kolesar, associate with Harris Beach, and member of the Harris Beach Cannabis Industry and Municipalities and Local Agencies teams