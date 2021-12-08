© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing universal child care in New York State

Published December 8, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST
New York NOW
New York State Assembly
Child care remains a massive cost and burden for millions of Americans, and the pandemic has only sharpened the focus on how to do it better. Members of Congress plan to address it as part of the Build Back Better plan, but in New York State, members of the Senate and Assembly are not willing to leave the issue in the hands of Washington politicians.

Senator Jessica Ramos and Assembly Member Sarah Clark have introduced a plan to provide universal child care in the state. They've embarked on a statewide tour, and they will work to bring enough colleagues on board to pass the plan in 2022. So how would it work? Who benefits? Our guests explore the issue:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
