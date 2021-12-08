Discussing universal child care in New York State

Child care remains a massive cost and burden for millions of Americans, and the pandemic has only sharpened the focus on how to do it better. Members of Congress plan to address it as part of the Build Back Better plan, but in New York State, members of the Senate and Assembly are not willing to leave the issue in the hands of Washington politicians.

Senator Jessica Ramos and Assembly Member Sarah Clark have introduced a plan to provide universal child care in the state. They've embarked on a statewide tour, and they will work to bring enough colleagues on board to pass the plan in 2022. So how would it work? Who benefits? Our guests explore the issue:

