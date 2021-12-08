Discussing the Child Poverty Reduction Act
On December 1, Governor Hochul signed the Child Poverty Reduction Act into law. The bill commits New York to reducing child poverty by 50 percent over the next ten years.
Assemblymember Harry Bronson is one of the bill's sponsors. He joins us this hour to discuss the legislation and how to achieve its goals. Our guests:
- Assemblymember Harry Bronson
- Aqua Porter, executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative
- Larry Marx, CEO of the Children's Agenda
- Candace Cabral, mother of four