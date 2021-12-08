© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the Child Poverty Reduction Act

Published December 8, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST
New York NOW
On December 1, Governor Hochul signed the Child Poverty Reduction Act into law. The bill commits New York to reducing child poverty by 50 percent over the next ten years.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson is one of the bill's sponsors. He joins us this hour to discuss the legislation and how to achieve its goals. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
