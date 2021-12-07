© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing vaccination "parties" and events

Published December 7, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST
Rachel Barnhart and Freyda Schneider discuss vaccination "parties" and events on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Emmarae Stein
As government leaders and medical experts across the country encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines, communities are finding new and fun ways to facilitate vaccinations. Block parties, family-friendly events, and other incentives have helped many people get their shots.

This hour, we discuss those kinds of efforts in Rochester. Our guests:

Connections
