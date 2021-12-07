Discussing vaccination "parties" and events
As government leaders and medical experts across the country encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccines, communities are finding new and fun ways to facilitate vaccinations. Block parties, family-friendly events, and other incentives have helped many people get their shots.
This hour, we discuss those kinds of efforts in Rochester. Our guests:
- Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator
- Freyda Schneider, co-founder and executive director of TYKEs at the JCC, which is hosting a family-friendly vaccine event
- Steve Cook, M.D., pediatrician and associate professor of pediatrics at Golisano Children's Hospital