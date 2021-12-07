An update on the state of the SIV program
We're joined by Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise. The organization helps interpreters who served U.S. military forces in Afghanistan and Iraq resettle in America. The process can take years, and it has become even more difficult -- and critical -- since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.
This hour, we examine the current state of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, and how to help refugees in Rochester. Our guests:
- Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
- Walid, Afghan native who served the U.S. military as an interpreter who is now living in Rochester
- Billal, Afghan native who served the U.S. military as an interpreter who is now living in Rochester