An update on the state of the SIV program

Published December 7, 2021 at 10:17 PM EST
Walid, Billal, and Ellen Smith discussing the state of the SIV program on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Walid, Billal, and Ellen Smith discussing the state of the SIV program on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
We're joined by Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise. The organization helps interpreters who served U.S. military forces in Afghanistan and Iraq resettle in America. The process can take years, and it has become even more difficult -- and critical -- since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

This hour, we examine the current state of the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program, and how to help refugees in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise
  • Walid, Afghan native who served the U.S. military as an interpreter who is now living in Rochester
  • Billal, Afghan native who served the U.S. military as an interpreter who is now living in Rochester
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
