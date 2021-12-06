Why do we give?
A new study from Indiana University's School of Philanthropy finds that the number of U.S. households giving to charity has dropped from 66 percent in 2000 to 49 percent in 2018. The pandemic could impact charitable giving even more.
So why do we give to charity? Who do we do it for? How can we make good decisions when we consider whether to give? Our guests explore it:
- Rev. Colin Pritchard, pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Geneva
- Dina Strasser, middle school ENL teacher at Midlakes