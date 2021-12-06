© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Why do we give?

Published December 6, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST
A new study from Indiana University's School of Philanthropy finds that the number of U.S. households giving to charity has dropped from 66 percent in 2000 to 49 percent in 2018. The pandemic could impact charitable giving even more.

So why do we give to charity? Who do we do it for? How can we make good decisions when we consider whether to give? Our guests explore it:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
