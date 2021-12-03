What does it mean to be gay and Christian in 2021?
While research shows that Americans' acceptance of homosexuality has increased over time, there's still a partisan and religious divide over homosexuality and same-sex marriage.
This hour, we explore what it means to be gay and Christian in 2021. Our guests:
- Rev. Richelle Goff, pastor at Fairport United Methodist Church
- Kevin Berry, congregation member at Fairport United Methodist Church
- Lauren Frye, youth minister at Spiritus Christi Church