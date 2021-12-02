We sit down with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. On Tuesday, Bello declared a state of emergency in Monroe County due to the rising rates of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. This comes as the COVID infection rate in the Finger Lakes region surpasses 10 percent. The National Guard will report to Rochester by Friday to help the county expand its hospital capacity.

Bello also announced that the county will provide 750,000 rapid home test kits to residents during the holiday season. We talk with Bello about these latest developments, and also about his proposed 2022 county budget. Our guest:

