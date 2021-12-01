Tap and Mallet co-owner Joe McBane on the pub's closing

Tap and Mallet -- a popular pub in Rochester's South Wedge -- is closing at the end of this year after 14 years in business. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the co-owners wrote, "When the pandemic hit it came at a tough time as the pub was already feeling the effects of changes in the craft beer industry that we all continue to enjoy. We all soldiered on but have reached the tough decision that it’s time to call last orders."

This hour, we talk about how Tap and Mallet's business has evolved over the years, how it navigated pandemic challenges, and what the pub has meant to loyal customers. Our guests:

