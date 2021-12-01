© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

Tap and Mallet co-owner Joe McBane on the pub's closing

Published December 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST
Tap and Mallet co-owner Joe McBane and Tap and Mallet customer Jaime Barclay appear on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Megan Mack
/
Megan Mack
Tap and Mallet -- a popular pub in Rochester's South Wedge -- is closing at the end of this year after 14 years in business. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the co-owners wrote, "When the pandemic hit it came at a tough time as the pub was already feeling the effects of changes in the craft beer industry that we all continue to enjoy. We all soldiered on but have reached the tough decision that it’s time to call last orders."

This hour, we talk about how Tap and Mallet's business has evolved over the years, how it navigated pandemic challenges, and what the pub has meant to loyal customers. Our guests:

  • Joe McBane, co-owner of Tap and Mallet
  • Jaime Barclay, Tap and Mallet customer
  • Dan Gerow, Tap and Mallet customer
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
