Connections

How should we teach the classics?

Published November 30, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST
Webster Thomas High School English teacher Sheila Byrne appears on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
How should we teach the classics? While some people argue classics like Shakespeare’s plays do not need modernizing or tweaking in order to engage younger audiences, others say finding new and creative ways to teach the canon can facilitate better understanding among students and more engaging discussions.

What do you think? We discuss how to teach the classics with our guests:

  • Sheila Byrne, advanced placement English teacher at Webster Thomas High School
  • Don Burns, English teacher, and Darth Vader for Garrison Excelsior, 501st Legion
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
