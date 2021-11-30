How should we teach the classics?
How should we teach the classics? While some people argue classics like Shakespeare’s plays do not need modernizing or tweaking in order to engage younger audiences, others say finding new and creative ways to teach the canon can facilitate better understanding among students and more engaging discussions.
What do you think? We discuss how to teach the classics with our guests:
- Sheila Byrne, advanced placement English teacher at Webster Thomas High School
- Don Burns, English teacher, and Darth Vader for Garrison Excelsior, 501st Legion