North Star Coalition
A new coalition geared at rebuilding the community’s economy in an equitable way post-pandemic launched on Monday.
Leaders with the North Star Coalition say they will help connect residents to funding opportunities and remove barriers to access. We talk about their work and their goals. Our guests:
- Simeon Banister, executive vice president of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
- Rosa Marie Curtis, president of Marvelous Mind Academy
- Christina Stacy, principal research associate at the Urban Institute