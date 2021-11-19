© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

How rapid tests might impact small businesses in Monroe County

Published November 19, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST
Rapid tests will soon be coming to Monroe County in higher numbers. Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says the county is hoping a large shipment will arrive before the holidays.

For small businesses, this could be a way to make sure that no one is serving customers when the staff has COVID. We discuss how it might work. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
