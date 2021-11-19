How rapid tests might impact small businesses in Monroe County
Rapid tests will soon be coming to Monroe County in higher numbers. Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says the county is hoping a large shipment will arrive before the holidays.
For small businesses, this could be a way to make sure that no one is serving customers when the staff has COVID. We discuss how it might work. Our guests:
- Kristen Kristen Flores-Fratto, owner and president of the Gate House Café
- Danielle Raymo, owner of Rochester Brainery