How administrative turnover impacts school districts
New research shows that lower-performing schools suffer the most when there are high turnover rates of school leaders. Specifically, the turnover reduces districts' capacities to share research-based ideas to improve schools.
Professor Kara Finnigan at the University of Rochester is a leader in that research. She joins us today.
- Kara Finnigan, professor of educational leadership, and director of the education policy program in the Department of Educational Leadership at the Warner School at the University of Rochester
- Josh Starr, CEO of PDK International
- Amy Maloy, Rochester City School Board Commissioner