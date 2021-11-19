How administrative turnover impacts school districts

© 2021 WXXI News
New research shows that lower-performing schools suffer the most when there are high turnover rates of school leaders. Specifically, the turnover reduces districts' capacities to share research-based ideas to improve schools.

Professor Kara Finnigan at the University of Rochester is a leader in that research. She joins us today.

  • Kara Finnigan, professor of educational leadership, and director of the education policy program in the Department of Educational Leadership at the Warner School at the University of Rochester
  • Josh Starr, CEO of PDK International
  • Amy Maloy, Rochester City School Board Commissioner
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
