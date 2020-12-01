WXXI AM News

Porter made permanent RMAPI leader

By 36 minutes ago

Aqua Porter was named the permanent Executive Director of RMAPI this week.
Credit Provided

Aqua Porter became interim executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) in the spring. Its board unanimously made her the permanent leader on Monday. 

RMAPI is an umbrella group working with dozens of local groups attempting to eradicate poverty. Porter is the second leader in the initiative’s history, replacing Leonard Brock who stepped down late last year. 

When Porter accepted the role, she said she knew about well-documented problems in the area, like one of the highest child poverty rates in the nation. Rochester also ranks high in extreme poverty. Incomes for people in extreme poverty are below half of the federal poverty line.That line for a single person is about $12,700; for a family of four it's around $26,000. 

The minimum wage will rise to $12.50 an hour for most of the state in the new year.

But Porter said the pandemic has made things worse by shoving people who already lived on the margins into deeper financial instability.

“The pandemic makes a terrible problem catastrophic in Rochester," said Porter. “There are people who were always sort of hanging right between poverty and self-sufficiency and it doesn’t take much to go either way.”

Porter said it's still too early to make any dramatic changes to the organization’s direction, but she would like to bring more people to the table, including business owners. 

She said the community must consider bold actions to fight poverty like raising wages. Porter said that’s not a simple process, but she'd like to start a conversation on it.

“I truly believe that we make a difference here in Rochester, but it's going to take a lot of people and it's going to take a change in mindset,’ said Porter.

Porter brings decades of experience at Xerox to the role most prominently as a vice president of business transformation. She retired from that role in 2018.

Tags: 
rmapi
rochester monroe anti=poverty iniative

Related Content

RMAPI looks for systemic change in the wake of Daniel Prude's death

By Sep 14, 2020
endingpovertynow.org

The death earlier this year of Daniel Prude after he was pinned to the ground by police on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester has brought an outcry from many local organizations who say steps need to be taken now to make sure nothing like that ever happens again.

Police were originally called to look for Prude by his brother, because Daniel was having a mental health crisis. Prude suffocated while being restrained by police in March, and he died a week later. The death was ruled a homicide.

Rochester poverty czar Leonard Brock to step down

By David Andreatta Dec 12, 2019
WXXI News file photo

Leonard Brock, the executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, an ambitious effort to reduce poverty in the region that has been dogged by questions about its role and effectiveness, announced Thursday that he will step down next year.

Brock has been at the helm of the coalition, known informally as RMAPI, since shortly after its inception in 2015. His resignation will be effective in June 2020, according to a news release from RMAPI announcing his departure.

Survey details concerns of vulnerable populations during pandemic

By Apr 16, 2020

The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative has released its first results of a survey looking at what the area's most vulnerable populations are concerned about when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.