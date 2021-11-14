-
Aqua Porter became interim executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI) in the spring. Its board unanimously made her the…
The death earlier this year of Daniel Prude after he was pinned to the ground by police on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester has brought an outcry from many…
The Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative has released its first results of a survey looking at what the area's most vulnerable populations are…
Representatives from the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative say the project’s adult mentoring programs are showing signs of success. The Democrat…
The Rochester Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, (RMAPI) is out with its policy agenda for this year, calling for actions that organization hopes can help…
Leonard Brock, the executive director of the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative, an ambitious effort to reduce poverty in the region that has been…
WXXI News continues its series of reporting on the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI). As reported by Veronica Volk, RMAPI has been plagued…
Since its inception, the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative has been plagued by misconceptions of what it does and what it's responsible for in the…
In January 2015, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of a new initiative that vowed to reduce poverty by 50 percent in 15 years, but four…
New data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows an increase in overall poverty rates and child poverty rates throughout the City of Rochester.That’s…