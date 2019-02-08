Connections: RMAPI leaders discuss progress, misconceptions, reframed goals

WXXI News continues its series of reporting on the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI). As reported by Veronica Volk, RMAPI has been plagued by misconceptions since its inception; her work has examined what RMAPI is and what it does in the fight against poverty.

Four years following its launch, RMAPI leaders are reframing the promises made by the initiative. Initially, it pledged to reduce the poverty rate by 50 percent in 15 years, but now, leaders are focusing on a longer timeline and discussing how their efforts are evolving.

This hour, we sit down with RMAPI and community leaders to discuss the initiative’s work to date and what they hope it will accomplish in the future. In studio: