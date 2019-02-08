© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: RMAPI leaders discuss progress, misconceptions, reframed goals

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 8, 2019 at 2:41 PM EST
WXXI News continues its series of reporting on the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative (RMAPI). As reported by Veronica Volk, RMAPI has been plagued by misconceptions since its inception; her work has examined what RMAPI is and what it does in the fight against poverty.

Four years following its launch, RMAPI leaders are reframing the promises made by the initiative. Initially, it pledged to reduce the poverty rate by 50 percent in 15 years, but now, leaders are focusing on a longer timeline and discussing how their efforts are evolving.

This hour, we sit down with RMAPI and community leaders to discuss the initiative’s work to date and what they hope it will accomplish in the future. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
