Monroe County reports 368 new COVID-19 cases and 52 more deaths

Monroe County is reporting an additional 368 cases of COVID-19 in the data released on Friday.

The county is also reporting 52 more deaths, which occurred between 12/20/20 and 1/19/21. The total number of deaths to date is 893.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 365 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 5.7%.

The COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes is 6.07%, which is the 6th highest rate among regions in the state.

714 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 139 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 22%.

The Finger Lakes and Long Island regions have the highest hospitalization percentages of COVID-19 patients.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: