The Monroe County public health department reported 21 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. The youngest is a girl between 10 and 19 years old. The oldest are four women in their 50s.

The majority of new cases are people in their 20s with four men and four women reported to have contracted the virus. Five people in their thirties and three people in their 40s also tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

There were no new deaths, and the total number of deaths remains at 285.