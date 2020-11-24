Monroe County COVID-19: 340 new cases as of Tuesday

Monroe County continues to see elevated levels of new COVID-19 cases.

In the latest daily numbers released on Tuesday, there were 340 new confirmed cases. There were no new deaths. The total number of deaths to date is 315.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 320 cases per day.

Numbers released by the state on Tuesday show that the infection rate for the newly designated orange zone in Monroe County has a 7-day rolling average of 4.49%. The positivity rate in the county’s yellow zone has a 7-day rolling average of 3.47%.

The 7-day average of positive COVID-19 cases for the Finger Lakes region is 3.28%

Also in the Finger Lakes, 305 people are hospitalized, 54 of them in the ICU.